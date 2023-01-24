GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 7,526 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 827,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $143.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

