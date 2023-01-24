Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 72.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

