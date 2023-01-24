Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,574 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 886,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.