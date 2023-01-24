Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HMY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.82. 2,827,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

