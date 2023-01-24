Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of HMY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.82. 2,827,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
