Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Hayward

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

