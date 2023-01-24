HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA):

1/20/2023 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $237.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $243.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $270.00.

1/3/2023 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $275.00.

12/16/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $238.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $242.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $233.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $11.13 on Tuesday, hitting $252.68. 2,222,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,905. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $217.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

