Head-To-Head Analysis: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) vs. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology 4.50% 84.14% 4.78% Spero Therapeutics -1,162.35% -186.94% -92.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $253.20 million 0.80 -$29.13 million $0.22 20.23 Spero Therapeutics $18.26 million 3.59 -$89.76 million ($3.11) -0.60

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Spero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Puma Biotechnology and Spero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.78%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 238.68%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Spero Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

