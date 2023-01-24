Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.46 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $40.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00079311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00057010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,298 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,297.882084 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06995676 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,369,440.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

