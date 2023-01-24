HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 0.1 %

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.54 ($63.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($74.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.93.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.