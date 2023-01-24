Helium Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00012513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $392.78 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,074,817 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
