Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.24 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00018371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $154.95 million and approximately $303,407.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00052564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00223089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.24009046 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,465.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

