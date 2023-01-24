Hexcel (HXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Hexcel

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

