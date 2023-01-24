HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,590 Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) by 236.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FEVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

