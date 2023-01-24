HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

