HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises 0.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,239. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.