HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 300,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 723,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. 603,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

