HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,763. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

