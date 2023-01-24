HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.46. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,901. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

