HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,999. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

