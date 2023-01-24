HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $378.92. 514,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.26 and its 200-day moving average is $335.01. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

