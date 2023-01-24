HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 240,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,309. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

