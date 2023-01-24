Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 163,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,761. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

