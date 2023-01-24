Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 830,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.0 %

HI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 2,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,469. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

