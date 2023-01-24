Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $140.00 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

