Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Raised to CHF 57 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 53 to CHF 57 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Holcim from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

