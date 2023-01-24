Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

