Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,163. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

