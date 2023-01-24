Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,943,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $204.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

