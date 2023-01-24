Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 788,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,561. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.