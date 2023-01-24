Horizen One Day Volume Tops $17.00 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.81 or 0.00047124 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $143.60 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00205045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,289,512 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.