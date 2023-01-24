HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 616,079 shares.The stock last traded at $355.08 and had previously closed at $345.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after buying an additional 195,888 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 19.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

