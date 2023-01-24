Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Humana Price Performance
HUM stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.55. The stock had a trading volume of 806,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 52-week low of $363.73 and a 52-week high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
See Also
