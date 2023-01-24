Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

HBANP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,909. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.