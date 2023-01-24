Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.94. 384,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,026. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

