Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 170.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

