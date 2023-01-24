Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,278,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 7,947,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,025.2 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

HRNNF stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.