ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $443.84. 920,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $370.78 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

