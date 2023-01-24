ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,759. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

