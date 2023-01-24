ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Comcast by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,296,727. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.