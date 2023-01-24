IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.86. 293,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

