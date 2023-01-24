IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of IES stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,898. The company has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. IES has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IES by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

