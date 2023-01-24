Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITW traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.01. 666,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,299. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

