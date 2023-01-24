Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMPL. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.63.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 701.26% and a negative net margin of 1,313.87%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 438,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.