Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,387 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

