Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

