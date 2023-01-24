Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $11,782,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

