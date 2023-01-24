Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $410.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

