Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $409.34 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.62 and a 200-day moving average of $383.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

