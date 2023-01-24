Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

