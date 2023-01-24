Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 730 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $299.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

